Willis, TX

Willis ISD opens new $23M Lagway Elementary

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Willis Independent School District opened its new $23.5 million elementary school campus to students on Wednesday. The two-story Lagway Elementary School is at 11505 Pine Valley Drive. The 101,930 square foot building will house 850 kindergarten through fifth grade students and is the last major construction project from the 2015 bond of $109.5 million. Eddie Ruth Lagway was actively involved in the Willis community and invested in the district’s education system where she served the school board for nearly a decade. She died from a heart attack in 2012 at the age of 55.

