MBTA – Bids for Contract No. X72CN01

Electronic proposals for the following project will be received through the internet using Project Bids until the date and time stated below, and will be posted on www.bidx.com forthwith after the bid submission deadline. No paper copies of bids will be accepted. Bidders must have a valid digital ID issued by the Authority in order to bid on projects. Bidders need to apply for a digital ID with Project Bids at least 14 days prior to a scheduled bid opening date. Electronic bids for MBTA Contract No. X72CN01, WORCESTER UNION STATION ACCESSIBILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS, Worcester, Massachusetts, Project Value- $39,255,000.00 (CLASS 1 GENERAL TRANSIT – $30,000,000.00, and CLASS 7 BUILDINGS – $20,000,000.00), can be submitted at www.bidx.com until two o’clock (2:00 p.m.) on September 9, 2021. Immediately thereafter, in a designated room, the Bids will be opened and read publicly.