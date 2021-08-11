Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID variant causes Southwest to lower hopes for 3Q profit

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, DAVID KOENIG AP Business Writers
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGATY_0bOWyYeG00

Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it no longer expects to turn a profit in the third quarter as a surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the highly contagious delta variant darkens the outlook for travel.

The disclosure comes just three weeks after Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said the airline had passed a milestone by earning a profit in June.

The airline said Wednesday that it was profitable again in July, even excluding government pandemic relief, but it believes that the pandemic's shadow makes it less likely that the airline can repeat the feat in the third quarter.

Southwest is the second U.S. airline to lower expectations because of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Last week, Frontier Airlines, a smaller discount carrier, blamed the virus for causing bookings to weaken more than the usual decline that occurs each year as summer winds down.

Savanthi Syth, an airline analyst for Raymond James, predicted that other airlines will lower their revenue projections but probably not until early September.

In another sign of the impact that the surge in virus cases is having on travel, United Airlines announced last week that it will require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Hawaiian Airlines followed with a similar announcement Monday, and Frontier will require workers who don't get vaccinated to undergo “regular” testing for the virus.

United CEO Scott Kirby took part in an online meeting Wednesday with President Joe Biden , who encouraged Kirby and two other CEOs to talk to industry peers about vaccinating their workers. Kirby told CNN there was no discussion of requiring passengers to be vaccinated.

Southwest, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have stuck to their strategy of encouraging workers to get the shots but not requiring it.

Southwest said Wednesday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that last-minute bookings have dropped while cancellations have increased in recent weeks, and it tied both trends to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The airline expects to see airplane cabins go from 87% full in July, when they were packed with summer vacationers, to between 75% and 80% in September.

Southwest made a $463 million profit in the first six months of this year thanks to nearly $2 billion in federal relief to help cover payroll costs. That's on top of $3.4 billion in taxpayer help last year, part of the $54 billion in relief that U.S. airlines have received since March 2020. The aid is scheduled to end Sept. 30, but it has been extended twice before.

Despite rising infections, the U.S. continued to set new marks for air travel during the pandemic, with more than 2.2 million people going through airport checkpoints on Aug. 1, according to the Transportation Security Administration .

Since then, however, crowds have thinned slightly. The seven-day moving average of U.S. flyers dropped for a ninth straight day on Tuesday, when TSA screened slightly more than 1.7 million travelers. It was the lightest day since July 4 and a 25% decline from the comparable Tuesday in 2019. International travel is suffering more.

Despite the warning from Southwest, shares of the Dallas-based carrier rose 1% in afternoon trading and other U.S. airlines also gained slightly.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

372K+
Followers
95K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Southwest Airlines#Tsa#Covid#3q#Frontier Airlines#Hawaiian Airlines#Cnn#Delta Air Lines#Tsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Fully vaccinated Southwest Airlines flight attendant dies of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated 36-year-old Southwest Airlines flight attendant from New York died after contracting COVID-19. Maurice “Reggie” Shepperson, who was based in Las Vegas, tested positive for the bug in early July, and succumbed to the disease Tuesday after being treated in a hospital for a month, a co-worker and friend told USA Today.
LifestylePopculture

Southwest Airlines Get Serious and Start Block Customers From Saving on Flights

Southwest Airlines has filed a lawsuit that aims to stop customers from saving money on air travel. Southwest is suing Skiplagged, a company which helps customers find two-step flights going directly to their desired destination since this often works out to be cheaper than a direct flight. According to Southwest's legal filing, this is becoming harmful to operations and they want it to end.
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

United Airlines warns against duct-taping passengers

United Airlines is urging its flight crews to avoid using duct-tape to restrain passengers amid an uptick in incidents of unruly behavior. "Please remember that there are designated items onboard that may be used in difficult situations, and alternative measures such as tape should never be used," United senior vice president for inflight services John Slater told employees in a memo obtained by FOX Business.
IndustryPosted by
TravelNoire

Delta Variant Causing Significant Decrease In Air Ticket Sales In The U.S.

Now well over a year since the arrival of COVID-19, the frustration that comes with living in a borderline apocalyptic world couldn’t be more palpable. The vaccine brought some hope; restaurants, shops, and bars can function as usual, save for some necessary changes. But this major medical breakthrough aside, COVID-19, and now the contagious Delta variant, suck the joy out of everything we hold dear, including travel.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Spirit Airlines cuts flights to cope with COVID and scheduling turmoil

Spirit Airlines says it expects to operate on reduced schedules through the end of September after waves of flight cancellations in early August disrupted the travels of thousands of customers. The Miramar-based airline made the statement in an “update” to investors that was filed late Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It blamed continued staffing problems for its decision to ...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Brings Back $49 Fare Sale

Southwest Airlines is putting fall flights on sale from under $100 roundtrip this week. Available for purchase now through Thursday, August 19 at 11:59 p.m. CT, the three-day sale is good for continental U.S., continental U.S. to/from Hawaii and international flights between September 7 and December 15, 2021 and travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from September 7 through December 9, 2021.
EconomyABC7 Los Angeles

TSA extending its mask rule for airline passengers through January 2022

Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire on Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18, 2022.
TravelNew York Post

Southwest Airlines says COVID-19 surge is causing travel cancellations

Southwest Airlines said it expects a significant drop in revenue as Americans ditch travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. The company said Wednesday it saw a “deceleration in close-in bookings and an increase in close-in trip cancellations in August 2021, which are believed to be driven by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant,” according to a filing with Securities and Exchange Commission.
Delta, LAulmhawkeyeonline.com

Delta variant causes another spike in COVID

Finally, life seemed to go back to normal after dealing with coronavirus for over a year. Then, boom—Another major COVID spike happened: the Delta variant. The Delta variant was initially detected in India last year. Now, it’s the most dominant strain of COVID globally, according to the CDC. With another...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

At United Airlines, Mask Incidents Are Way Down. Why?

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says masks incidents and disturbances in general on his airline are way down and gives all credit to flight attendants. Is the answer that simple or is something else going on?. United Airlines CEO Credits Flight Attendants For Lack Of Mask Incidents Onboard. While making...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Delta variant: Fast-spreading COVID-19 starts to hit corporate America

The stock market continues to ignore worsening headlines on the COVID-19 Delta variant front and climb to fresh records. But given a shift in tone lately from corporate America, perhaps investors should be on high alert. Companies that had been bullish on the economic recovery from the depths of the pandemic are becoming increasingly cautious as the variant spreads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy