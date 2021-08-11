Cancel
A magician of the air

APG of Wisconsin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the time I spend writing about birds is focused on passerines, the very pretty word used for songbirds or perching birds. These smaller musical denizens of our yards and wild areas are beloved by bird hobbyists, gardeners and all those people who sleep with the windows open so they can wake up to the sound of the birds singing. Many of these little charmers are also beloved by other birds higher up in the food chain, although not for the same reasons. It isn’t always pleasant to be reminded that they’re an important part of the diet of other creatures, but they’re fulfilling an important role in keeping everything in balance. The other day I spotted a merlin flying over my house, one of those birds of prey the passerines have to keep an eye out for.

www.apg-wi.com

