Mary Peters

Mary Ellen Peters, 61, of Puryear died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville. A private family service will be held at a later date. Her family members will serve as pallbearers. She will be buried in Puryear City Cemetery. There will not be a public visitation. Peters was born April 28, 1960, in Detroit . She was the daughter of Mary A. Kish Peters of Puryear, who survives, and the late Raymond J. Peters. In addition to her mother, Peters is survived by a sister, Julia (John) Wilkins of Puryear; a niece, Barbara (West) Whitehead; three nephews: David (Lisa) Nycz, Raymond (Amanda) Strahan and Michael (Christie) Strahan; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and other family members. Peters worked at Briggs and Stratton for a number of years before its closing. She loved her family and her two dogs.