Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Mary Peters

Paris Post-Intelligencer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Ellen Peters, 61, of Puryear died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville. A private family service will be held at a later date. Her family members will serve as pallbearers. She will be buried in Puryear City Cemetery. There will not be a public visitation. Peters was born April 28, 1960, in Detroit . She was the daughter of Mary A. Kish Peters of Puryear, who survives, and the late Raymond J. Peters. In addition to her mother, Peters is survived by a sister, Julia (John) Wilkins of Puryear; a niece, Barbara (West) Whitehead; three nephews: David (Lisa) Nycz, Raymond (Amanda) Strahan and Michael (Christie) Strahan; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and other family members. Peters worked at Briggs and Stratton for a number of years before its closing. She loved her family and her two dogs.

www.parispi.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#J Peters#Whitehead
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Afghans protest Taliban in emerging challenge to their rule

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day Thursday, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations that were met with renewed violence by the militants who are facing growing challenges to their rule. A U.N. official warned of dire food shortages in this nation of...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal. Biden also pushed back against criticism that the U.S. should have done more...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden denies military commanders recommended he leave troops in Afghanistan

President Biden denied that his top military commanders recommended he leave 2,500 troops in Afghanistan amid peace negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban instead of withdrawing all troops by this fall. “No they didn’t. It was split. That wasn’t true,” Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos when asked about the...
Posted by
CNN

Biden's presidency is under scrutiny as never before over Afghan chaos

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is struggling against an intensifying examination of his judgment, competence and even his empathy over the chaotic US exit from Afghanistan. And each attempt the administration makes to quell a furor that's tarnishing America's image only provokes more questions about its failures of planning and execution.
Posted by
CNN

T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people

(CNN) — Tens of millions of current, former or prospective T-Mobile (TMUS) customers' personal information has been leaked to hackers, the wireless carrier said Tuesday, disclosing further details on a data breach it has been investigating since the weekend. The breach affects as many as 7.8 million postpaid subscribers, 850,000...
Posted by
The Hill

Nicole Kidman granted Hong Kong quarantine exemption for TV series

Actor Nicole Kidman was granted an exemption from Hong Kong’s strict quarantine rules to film a TV series. “The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy,” government officials wrote in a statement, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy