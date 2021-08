Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday Tom Jurkovich as his new senior advisor for public affairs. Following six years as Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs for Metro Nashville Airport Authority, Jurkovich assumed the new post Monday, August 9, 2021. He also served as economic and community development director under Mayor Bill Purcell from 2002 to 2007. In those five years, Nashville captured the corporate headquarters of Asurion, Caremark, Clarcor, Louisiana-Pacific and Nissan North America, and then-President Mike Edwards of the First Tennessee Bank in Middle Tennessee said commended Purcell as being “a driven guy” who “now sells Nashville.”