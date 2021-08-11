Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo leaders want changes after report finds mistakes in response to protests

michiganradio.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity leaders in Kalamazoo say they hope a new report spurs change in the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. They held a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss the findings of an outside report on the city’s response to protests and demonstrations last summer. The city hired California-based OIR group to study the response after residents complained that the city’s public safety officers reacted harshly to peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters in May and June, while taking a hands-off approach to a demonstration by the Proud Boys, a far-right hate group, later in the summer.

