Kalamazoo leaders want changes after report finds mistakes in response to protests

City leaders in Kalamazoo say they hope a new report spurs change in the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. They held a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss the findings of an outside report on the city’s response to protests and demonstrations last summer. The city hired California-based OIR group to study the response after residents complained that the city’s public safety officers reacted harshly to peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters in May and June, while taking a hands-off approach to a demonstration by the Proud Boys, a far-right hate group, later in the summer.