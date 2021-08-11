Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Freeman Craig Jr.

Paris Post-Intelligencer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreeman Craig Jr., age 86, passed away at his home in Nashville, TN on August 6, 2021. Freeman served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1971, achieving the rank of Sgt. First Class and serving as a proud “Screaming Eagle” in the 101st Airborne Division. During his years of service in the U.S. Army, he received numerous awards, badges and commendations including Army of Occupation Medal of Japan, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars, National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Master Parachutist Badge, 2nd Class Gunner Badge and Sharpshooter Badge. Freeman served in conflicts in Japan, Korea, Germany and Vietnam. After retirement from the U.S. Army, he entered the workforce, eventually retiring from Celotex Corp., Fisher Price and Walmart. He ended his work history in 2019 with his beloved co-workers at the Henry Co. Office on Aging. Freeman is survived by daughters Marilyn Teague of Paris, TN, and Christina Porterfield of Springfield, MO; brothers Frank (Olivia) Craig of Robbins, IL, and Clarence (Margaret) Craig of Rancho Cordova, CA; grandchildren Angela (Alton) Stone of Nashville, TN, and Bobby Teague Jr. of Paris, TN; great-grandchildren: Alton Talley-Stone, Eleana Stone and Farran Stone, all of Nashville, TN; 14 nieces and nephews; a very special cousin Helena (Richard) Bonaparte-Harris of Matteson, IL, and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Genella Craig; brother Alfred Craig of Country Club Hills, IL; and sisters Frankie McCoy of Harvey, IL, and Bobbie Harrison of Robbins, IL. Cremation services are being performed by Smith Funeral Directors, Inc. in Nashville, TN. A memorial service will be held for Freeman on Fri., August 13, from 4-6 p.m. at Progressive Baptist Church in Paris, TN.

www.parispi.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paris, TN
Obituaries
City
Robbins, TN
City
Paris, TN
City
Springfield, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Army#Sgt#Korean Service#Celotex Corp#Fisher Price#The Henry Co#Office On Aging#Country Club Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
Posted by
CNN

T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people

(CNN) — Tens of millions of current, former or prospective T-Mobile (TMUS) customers' personal information has been leaked to hackers, the wireless carrier said Tuesday, disclosing further details on a data breach it has been investigating since the weekend. The breach affects as many as 7.8 million postpaid subscribers, 850,000...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Nicole Kidman granted Hong Kong quarantine exemption for TV series

Actor Nicole Kidman was granted an exemption from Hong Kong’s strict quarantine rules to film a TV series. “The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy,” government officials wrote in a statement, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy