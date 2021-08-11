Freeman Craig Jr., age 86, passed away at his home in Nashville, TN on August 6, 2021. Freeman served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1971, achieving the rank of Sgt. First Class and serving as a proud “Screaming Eagle” in the 101st Airborne Division. During his years of service in the U.S. Army, he received numerous awards, badges and commendations including Army of Occupation Medal of Japan, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars, National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Master Parachutist Badge, 2nd Class Gunner Badge and Sharpshooter Badge. Freeman served in conflicts in Japan, Korea, Germany and Vietnam. After retirement from the U.S. Army, he entered the workforce, eventually retiring from Celotex Corp., Fisher Price and Walmart. He ended his work history in 2019 with his beloved co-workers at the Henry Co. Office on Aging. Freeman is survived by daughters Marilyn Teague of Paris, TN, and Christina Porterfield of Springfield, MO; brothers Frank (Olivia) Craig of Robbins, IL, and Clarence (Margaret) Craig of Rancho Cordova, CA; grandchildren Angela (Alton) Stone of Nashville, TN, and Bobby Teague Jr. of Paris, TN; great-grandchildren: Alton Talley-Stone, Eleana Stone and Farran Stone, all of Nashville, TN; 14 nieces and nephews; a very special cousin Helena (Richard) Bonaparte-Harris of Matteson, IL, and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Genella Craig; brother Alfred Craig of Country Club Hills, IL; and sisters Frankie McCoy of Harvey, IL, and Bobbie Harrison of Robbins, IL. Cremation services are being performed by Smith Funeral Directors, Inc. in Nashville, TN. A memorial service will be held for Freeman on Fri., August 13, from 4-6 p.m. at Progressive Baptist Church in Paris, TN.