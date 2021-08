The Gryphon Guardian parental control and security mesh Wi-Fi router helps you keep your kids safe online. There are threats everywhere, and you can’t always know everything that happens. But the Gryphon Guardian lets you filter content, limit screen time, and more. Compatible with all your internet-connected devices, the Guardian router helps keep everything from your Xbox to your computer safe from hackers. Additionally, this mesh Wi-Fi router works for spaces up to 1,800 square feet in size. If you have a home larger than that, it’s easy to purchase and set up a three pack for spaces up to 5,000 square feet. Moreover, with two high-power antennas inside, this device promotes strong coverage. Suspend internet access at any time and ensure all your child’s browsing is done safely with this helpful tool.