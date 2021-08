United Way for South Louisiana officially kicked off their annual campaign on August 12 on the Nicholls State University campus with an intimate proclamation celebration. Dr. Jay Clune, Nicholls State President and last year’s Campaign Chair, announced that they raised $1.2 million last year, and he is proud and happy to “pass the baton” to this year’s Campaign Chair, Elmy Savoie. Savoie said, “We are really looking forward to having a great campaign this year. We do note that the needs are still great as we continue to deal with the pandemic. Please donate, go to uwsla.com, or call so that we can get a campaign set up for you.”