Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.