An anonymous hacker who stole over $600 million in various cryptocurrencies earlier this week has begun the process of returning the money to its original owners, claiming they only pulled off history’s largest decentralized finance theft “for fun :)” — their goddamn words, not ours. On Tuesday, the Poly Network crypto platform announced via Twitter that a malicious actor succeeded in exploiting a security flaw, and subsequently withdrew hundreds of millions of dollars spread across the Ethereum blockchain, Polygon network, Binance smart chain, and various other tokens to a single encrypted wallet address. (For some reason, MAGACoin remained untouched, though).