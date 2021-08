Phil Vogel: The target has to be 60 points, a five point increase from last year to show signs of progress. In the previous four years, 60 points would have meant finishing 9th, 8th, 7th & 6th. That is the goal. Contrary to many, I expect a slow start because of an interrupted preseason, a need for the new players to settle in and the adjustments to playing without the former captain. I know that a slow start may frustrate some people because the fixtures are fairly kind the first opening weeks, but things may not click for a bit.