TFT Introduces CrewProtect, a Multi-Threat Air Filtration Technology to Help Prevent Firefighter Cancer and Illness
Task Force Tips (TFT) was created 50 years ago by a firefighter to provide tools to help first responders to do their job more safely and effectively. Now today, TFT is helping to keep firefighters healthier as well. TFT has partnered with Purafil – part of the largest air filtration company in the world – to integrate proven and patented filtration technology into a new TFT product: CrewProtectTM.www.firefighternation.com
