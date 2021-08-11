Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

State troopers shoot, kill Adams County man after overnight standoff in Juniata

By ANDREW WEGLEY Lincoln Journal Star
Columbus Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unidentified man is dead and a Nebraska state trooper is wounded after an overnight standoff in Adams County ended early Wednesday. The man had been shooting a gun outside a residence near Fifth Street and North Brass in Juniata shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, and hours later, a member of the patrol's SWAT team shot and killed the alleged gunman, according to a news release from the state patrol.

columbustelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juniata, NE
Adams County, NE
Government
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Juniata, NE
Crime & Safety
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Juniata, NE
Government
County
Adams County, NE
Adams County, NE
Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Trooper#Swat#Mary Lanning Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Police negotiating with man with possible explosives near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Law enforcement officials were negotiating with a man who said he had a bomb in his pick-up truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, causing nearby buildings to be evacuated as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene about a mile from the White House. Capitol...
Posted by
Reuters

FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Thursday, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and once again asking a judge to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
Fox News

Will Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients need booster too?

The plan for booster shots laid out by health officials on Wednesday applies to Americans who received both doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, but for the nearly 14 million who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose jab, the details are not yet clear. According to the Centers for Disease Control...
NBC News

Mississippi senator who's opposed mask mandates tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday. Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the Republican senator got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms." "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in good health,...
Posted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal. Biden also pushed back against criticism that the U.S. should have done more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy