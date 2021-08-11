Cancel
Cooke Omega Announces Offering of Senior Notes

SAINT JOHN, NB / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Cooke Omega Investments Inc. ('Cooke Omega') today announced its intention to commence an offering of senior unsecured notes (the 'Senior Notes'), subject to market conditions and other factors. The Senior Notes will be guaranteed by Cooke Omega's parent company, Cooke Aquaculture Inc. (the 'Company'), substantially all of the Company's subsidiaries and certain other affiliated entities. Cooke Omega Finco, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the 'Co-Issuer') will co-issue the Senior Notes. The net proceeds from the offering of the Senior Notes, together with the initial borrowings under new credit facilities of the Company and its subsidiaries, will be used to refinance the Company's existing indebtedness, including, among others, the redemption of Cooke Omega's 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the 'Omega Notes'), including to pay the applicable redemption premium.

Cloud DX Announces DTC Eligibility

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ('DTC') in the United States.
Basanite, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.33 Million Private Placement

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Basanite, Inc. ('Basanite' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:BASA), a manufacturer and market developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, today announced that it has closed a private placement offering to certain institutional and accredited investors for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.33 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other offering expenses payable by the Company.
Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT) Announces Entry Into Amended and Restated Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Triton Funds

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the 'Company,' 'we,' and 'our') (OTCQB:WSFT) today announced that on August 17, 2021, it has entered into an Amended and Restated Common Stock Purchase Agreement (the 'Amended Purchase Agreement') with TRITON FUNDS, LP, a Delaware limited partnership ('TRITON FUNDS') amending and restating the original Common Stock Purchase Agreement between the Company and TRITON FUNDS which was signed on June 8th2021 (the 'Original Agreement').
Charah Solutions To Raise $130M Via Senior Notes Offering

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE: CHRA) plans to offer $130 million of 8.50% senior notes due 2026 through a public offering. The company intends to use the net proceeds, along with cash from the sale of equity to B. Riley Securities, Inc., to fully repay and terminate its credit facility, dated September 21, 2018. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) announces that at its Annual shareholders meeting held on August 17, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions, as follows:. Election of Mario Caron, Normand Champigny, Dominique Dionne, Paola Farnesi,...
Magna Terra Agrees to Sell Minority Interest in Verneuil Project to SOQUEM as the Company Continues to Focus on Its Atlantic Canada Gold Projects

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (the 'Agreement') to sell its minority interest in the Verneuil Project ('Verneuil') to SOQUEM Inc. ('SOQUEM'). Verneuil has been governed by an Option and Joint Venture Agreement signed in 1997 between SOQUEM and Normabec Mining Resources Ltd ('Normabec'). Subsequently, in 2009, Brionor Resources Inc. (a predecessor company to Magna Terra) assumed the Verneuil option, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Normabec. Verneuil is a non-core asset in Magna Terra's exploration property portfolio, and thus the Company did not participate in recent exploration programs conducted by SOQUEM, resulting in its ownership position in the joint venture being diluted down to its current 32.778% undivided interest.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (AFTR.U) Announces 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AFTR.U), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “AFTR.U” beginning August 12, 2021.
Can B Corp. Closes Acquisition of Assets from Music City Botanicals to Strengthen its Vertical Processing Capabilities

HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ('CAN B' or the 'Company'), a diversified health and wellness company specializing in the development, production, and sale of products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids, is pleased to announce its acquisition of assets, including equipment, inventory and intellectual property, from Music City Botanicals LLC ('MCB'), based in Mcminville, Tennessee. The lab and equipment will be used for isomer (Delta-8- CBD- CBG) operations. The assets have been placed in CANB's newest wholly-owned subsidiary TN Botanicals, LLC, and expects to begin operations immediately.
Alan Gaines, Chairman And CEO Of ALG Corp., Joins Exro Board Of Directors

Alan Gaines is a globally respected and highly experienced investment banker/advisor and entrepreneur that is active within the clean tech sector, including electric vehicles, battery technology, and energy storage and infrastructure. Gaines' strong financial and governance related background, which includes significant experience with NASDAQ uplisting procedures and companies, M&A, and...
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $750 Million Senior Secured Notes Due 2039 By Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC

Cheniere Energy, Inc. ("Cheniere") (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC ("CCH"), has priced its previously announced offering of $750 million principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2039 (the "CCH 2039 Notes"). The CCH 2039 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.742% per annum and will mature on December 31, 2039, with a weighted average life of approximately 12.5 years. The CCH 2039 Notes are priced at par and the closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 24, 2021. The CCH 2039 Notes will be fully amortizing according to a fixed sculpted amortization schedule with semi-annual payments of principal and interest.
E2Gold Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the 'Company' or 'E2Gold') announces that it has granted 6,850,000 stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.13 and vest immediately.
MultiPlan Corp. (MPLN) Prices Upsized Offering of $1.05B Senior Secured Notes

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) today announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC (the "Issuer"), priced its offering of $1.05 billion in aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes"), representing an increase of $275.0 million compared to the previously announced offering size. The Notes are expected to be issued by the Issuer and guaranteed on a full and unconditional basis by each of the Issuer's wholly owned domestic restricted subsidiaries that guarantees the Issuer's new senior secured credit facilities, and the Notes and such guarantees will be secured on an equal and ratable basis by the collateral that will secure such new senior secured credit facilities.
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period August 12, 2021 through August 18, 2021. The repurchases...
heliosDX Announces Pursuit of TSX-V Listing and Roadmap Update

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ('the Company') with its subsidiary heliosDX, is pleased to announce the pursuit of listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in conjunction with contemplated split-off efforts currently underway in the US. TSXV is the venture affiliate of the Toronto Stock Exchange. We are in the early stages of this effort but, to that end, have engaged qualified counsel to proceed with such 'uplisting.'
Candel Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering, Including The Partial Exercise Of Underwriters' Option

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. ("Candel"), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, today announced the closing of the issuance of an additional 887,994 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share. The shares were issued pursuant to a partial exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock in connection with Candel's previously announced initial public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds from the exercise of the option to purchase additional shares were approximately $7.1 million, bringing the aggregate gross proceeds to Candel from its initial public offering to approximately $79.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.
Maxtech Ventures Inc. Changes Name to "St. Anthony Gold Corp." Accompanied by New Website Launch

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ('Maxtech' or the 'Company') (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to 'St. Anthony Gold Corp.'. The board of directors of the Company approved the name change, effective July 28, 2021, in accordance with the articles of the Company. St. Anthony Gold Corp. will begin trading on the CSE under the new symbol 'STAG' in the coming days.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes And Commitments Received On First Lien Term Loan And Revolving Credit Facility

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) - Get Report (the "Company"), a leading theme park and entertainment company, announced the pricing of the offering of $725.0 million (downsized from $825.0 million) aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes") of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Issuer") at a price of 100% of the par value thereof. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on August 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company also announced that it has received (i) $385.0 million in revolving commitments from revolving lenders (the "New Revolving Loans") and (ii) commitments for $1.2 billion in term loans from term lenders were successfully allocated by the lead arranger (upsized from $1.1 billion) (the "New Term Loans").
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize And Pricing Of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering

Fisker Inc. (FSR) ("Fisker") today announced the upsize and pricing of $625,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), representing an increase of $25,000,000 aggregate principal amount from the previously announced proposed offering size. Fisker also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on August 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes To Refinance Existing Debt

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (STGW) -- Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced the pricing of the previously announced offering (the "Offering") by its subsidiary Midas OpCo Holdings LLC (the "Issuer") of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior unsecured notes (the "Notes"). The Notes were priced on August 12, 2021, will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, at a rate of 5.625% per year, and will mature on August 15, 2029. At issuance, the Notes will be guaranteed by all of Stagwell's domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the Issuer's amended and restated $500 million senior secured revolving credit facility, except for certain entities that will be added as guarantors of the Notes within 90 days after the issue date of the Notes. The Notes are expected to be issued on August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. No assurance can be made that the Offering will be consummated on its proposed terms, or at all.

