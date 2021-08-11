Cancel
Danbury, NC

County picks Vaya for behavioral services

By Stokes News
thestokesnews.com
 8 days ago

DANBURY — Stokes County will move forward with Vaya Health as its provider for behavioral services, the Count Commissioners voted Monday night. Perhaps in response to its eight-hour, two-day meeting last week, the Board moved through its agenda with speedy efficiency. LifeBrite Hospital was again on the agenda again but provided barely a ripple in the procedures this time, as Commissioners briefly discussed “whether an RFI, RFQ, or RFP is needed for the future of Stokes-Reynolds Memorial Hospital,” with those acronyms meaning “Request for Information,” “Request for Quote,” or “Request for Proposal.”

