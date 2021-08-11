PowWow coming up this weekend

KING — Not only this weekend’s 5th Annual King City PowWow proceed as planned, but organizers are working hard to make sure everyone stays safe. “We will be pre-screening people as they come in, checking temperatures and offering everyone hand sanitizer,” says Patrick Suarez, the point person for the big event. “We won’t require masks, but will highly recommend them. Our vendors will be spaced 10 feet apart this year. We will be trying to keep the CDC guidelines and protect our participants and visitors.”