King, NC

PowWow coming up this weekend

By Stokes News
thestokesnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKING — Not only this weekend’s 5th Annual King City PowWow proceed as planned, but organizers are working hard to make sure everyone stays safe. “We will be pre-screening people as they come in, checking temperatures and offering everyone hand sanitizer,” says Patrick Suarez, the point person for the big event. “We won’t require masks, but will highly recommend them. Our vendors will be spaced 10 feet apart this year. We will be trying to keep the CDC guidelines and protect our participants and visitors.”

www.thestokesnews.com

Comments / 0

