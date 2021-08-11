Superman: The Complete Animated Series Saves Blu-ray October 12th
Up in their air, it's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's a 6-Disc Blu-ray set of the classic 1996 cartoon series voiced by Tim Daly, Dana Delany, and Clancy Brown!. All 54 episodes of the classic 1996 animated television series are getting fresh remasters complete with hours of additional bonus features including a new documentary. THat's over 1,141 minutes of classic animated comic book action finally coming to Blu-ray after Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond already got to celebrate their 1080p runs.www.highdefdigest.com
