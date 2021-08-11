Superman: The Complete Animated Series Saves Blu-ray October 12th

OWN F9 —AVAILABLE WITH TWO VERSIONS OF THE MOVIE: THE THEATRICAL CUT, THE EXTENDED DIRECTOR’S CUT AND ALL-NEW BONUS CONTENT. Universal City, California, August 17, 2021 – The Fast family returns in the latest adrenaline-charged installment with a never-before-seen Director’s Cut of F9. The blockbuster film has generated more than $600 million worldwide and now fans can own the global box-office phenomenon that features “unbelievable, jaw-dropping action” (io9) on Digital September 7, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on September 21, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Featuring the original theatrical release, the Director’s Cut and more than an hour of exclusive bonus content – including a behind-the-scenes look at the gravity-defying stunts and nitro-charged cars, a gag reel and even more justice for Han – fans can now add F9 to their collection to watch again and again!