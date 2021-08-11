Cancel
City of King workers outline Veterans’ Memorial fix

By Stokes News
thestokesnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKING — City employees made a strong case for an in-house fix of the Veterans’ Memorial at a special called meeting of the King City Council last Friday morning. City Water Plant Superintendent Ben Marion and Public Works Director Ricky Lewis briefed Mayor Jack Warren, two City Council members and several concerned local veterans about how they believe that city crews can get the water flowing in the fountain that makes up the main feature of the Memorial. That fountain has not functioned in quite a while.

