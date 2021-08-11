Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

National Institutes of Health upgrades Dietary Supplement Label Database

By Jennifer Grebow
nutritionaloutlook.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpgrades were made to modernize the site and make it easier for users to find and share dietary supplement information. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has revamped its Dietary Supplement Label Database (DSLD), which encapsulates both current and historical label information of dietary supplements marketed in the U.S. The database currently includes information on nearly 130,000 supplement product labels and “is regularly updated to reflect the constantly changing marketplace,” says an NIH press release. Upgrades were made to modernize the site and make it easier for users to find and share dietary supplement information.

www.nutritionaloutlook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dietary Supplements#Nih#Json#Api#Abt Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Healthhudsonvalley360.com

New York State’s institute for basic research awarded two National Institute of Health grants

ALBANY — Two research teams at the New York State Institute for Basic Research in Developmental Disabilities (IBR) on Staten Island have been awarded two grants totaling $987,000 over five years from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support groundbreaking research that will further the understanding of intellectual and developmental disabilities and ultimately improve both care and quality of life for people affected. IBR is the research arm of the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD).
Small Businessscitechdaily.com

National Institutes of Health Small Business Funding Boosts Alzheimer’s Science Advances

New paper highlights history and recent successes in advancing research from concept to commercialization. Small business program funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health, helps advance research on care interventions, diagnostic tools, and therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. A new paper, published August 10 in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, describes the impact and case studies of NIA’s $280 million investment in this research over the past 11 years through more than 600 grants to over 230 small businesses in 37 states.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Large Vessel Occlusion Prediction in the Emergency Department with National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale Components: A Machine Learning Approach.

To determine the feasibility of using a machine learning algorithm to screen for large vessel occlusions (LVO) in the Emergency Department (ED). A retrospective cohort of consecutive ED stroke alerts at a large comprehensive stroke center was analyzed. The primary outcome was diagnosis of LVO at discharge. Components of the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS) were used in various clinical methods and machine learning algorithms to predict LVO, and the results were compared with the baseline method (aggregate NIHSS score with threshold of 6). The Area-Under-Curve (AUC) was used to measure the overall performance of the models. Bootstrapping (n = 1000) was applied for the statistical analysis.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Worrying Warning

The COVID-19 going around now is not the one you know from last year. It is more transmissible. It leads to more severe disease. And it can even impact those who are vaccinated. So how is anyone meant to stay safe from this Delta variant—and how can you? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Journal podcast with Ryan Knutson to explain why we should be concerned, and what you can do to protect your family and friends. Read on for 5 essential points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Industryohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: Three new side effects found with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have played an important role in reducing the risks and effects of the coronavirus pandemic, in and around the UK. The effectiveness of the vaccine is way more than the current declining risk of having complications, but three new side effects have emerged and they are linked to the aforementioned COVID vaccines. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently actively looking into this issue.
Public HealthWAMU

Why Are So Many Healthcare Workers Unvaccinated?

Late last year, healthcare workers were among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Many quickly signed up for their shots, but some did not. Ten months later, a substantial number of healthcare workers across the country remain unvaccinated, by choice. At the end of May, long after vaccines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy