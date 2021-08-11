National Institutes of Health upgrades Dietary Supplement Label Database
Upgrades were made to modernize the site and make it easier for users to find and share dietary supplement information. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has revamped its Dietary Supplement Label Database (DSLD), which encapsulates both current and historical label information of dietary supplements marketed in the U.S. The database currently includes information on nearly 130,000 supplement product labels and “is regularly updated to reflect the constantly changing marketplace,” says an NIH press release. Upgrades were made to modernize the site and make it easier for users to find and share dietary supplement information.www.nutritionaloutlook.com
