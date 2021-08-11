Cancel
Top 10 off-ball linebackers entering 2021 NFL season

By Willie McGinest
NFL
 7 days ago

Top 10: Undrafted players Offensive tackles Off-ball linebackers. NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2021" premieres Sunday, Aug. 15 and will air over three consecutive weekends. Players ranked 100-41 will be revealed Sunday over the course of six hours -- each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees -- beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Three linebackers make an appearance on the list, which is voted on by the players themselves, between Nos. 70 and 61. With that in mind, NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest -- a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion -- provides his own ranking of the league's top 10 off-ball linebackers heading into the 2021 regular season.

