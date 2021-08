There are times when all that sounds good to eat is a good old-fashioned home-cooked meal like grandma used to make. Oklahoma is famous for its comfort food and one of the best places to get some is at Mary’s Grill. Located in Tonkawa, Mary’s Grill is the kind of place that immediately feels familiar as soon as you walk in. The menu is full of all the food you love like: chicken fried steak, chicken and waffles, french fries covered in white gravy, and much more.