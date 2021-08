This is a compilation of reports released by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office:. On Monday at 1:20 a.m., Pettis County Deputies Jennings, Anderson and Cook were working security at the Missouri State Fair, when Deputies Jennings and Anderson were flagged down by subjects who said a male was refusing to leave and attempted to sick his dog on them. According to the report, the subject refused to leave the fairgrounds and pulled his pants down in front of the deputies. The suspect was then taken into custody.