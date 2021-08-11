Cancel
Real Estate

Factors influencing the real estate market

newmainenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal estate can be defined as all real property that is acquired, whether by bequest or purchase, and which is the exclusive right of the owner. If properly managed, real estate can be made into money-making ventures. There are various real estate investing options. First, there is the buy/sell arrangement....

Real Estate

Wallet Wednesday: Reading the future of the real estate market

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For months now, people have been hearing about a hot real estate market – that includes the Portland metro area. Stuart Sandor, a senior loan officer with Prime Lending, joined AM Extra Wednesday to discuss whether the market will continue on its current trend.
Los Angeles, CA

Leaders of Influence: Residential Real Estate Brokers-Tyrone McKillen

With a 2020 sales volume of $161 million, Tyrone McKillen’s undeniable persistence and knowledge of the real estate market coupled with his honest approach and concern for long term relationships is what separates him from his peers. He spent most of his life working on the development and sales of luxury properties around the world including London, South of France (he’s fluent in French), Buenos Aires, Laguna Beach, Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. His background in development has given him the capability to inform his clients on investment opportunities and cost analysis, and given him a keen eye for architecture and design. Born in Dublin, Ireland, Tyrone moved to Los Angeles at 18. With a UCLA degree, McKillon partnered with Hilton & Hyland and Christies International Real Estate and since set multiple records across the city.
Real Estate

Limiting like-kind exchanges and what that means for the real estate market

Like-kind real estate exchanges, or 1031 exchanges, have been an integral part of real estate investment for many years, dating back to the Revenue Act of 1921. While these rules have evolved over time, the core purpose has remained the same: 1031 exchanges allow real estate investors to defer capital gains taxes on disposed property if they acquire a new property of equal or greater value within the prescribed time period.
Real Estate

How to Invest in Real Estate: 5 Investing Strategies

Learning how to invest in real estate doesn’t necessarily mean you need to buy property. And it may be easier than you think to get started. Real estate is one of many ways to invest outside of your traditional portfolio, and it can offer some important diversification benefits. There are...
Real Estate

Investor’s Guide to Equity REITs

If you’re looking to add real estate to your investment portfolio without the added hassle of managing properties, maintenance and vacancies, an equity REIT might be the answer. Equity REITs let you invest in a variety of different properties, earn passive income and further diversify your portfolio to protect its growth. But how do equity REITs actually work and are they really worth buying? Here’s what you need to know. Check in with a financial advisor to make sure your real estate investing is a good fit for your goals, risk profile and timeline.
Real Estate

First cool-down noted in unruly real estate market this year

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. –– Last month was the first time this year the market showed signs of cooling off, after an unruly pandemic-induced hot streak. The tri-county market experienced decreasing figures in key categories that indicate both buying and selling activity. New listings dipped 5.5% in July compared to July 2020; pending sales fell 16%; closed sales slumped 20%, with 315 fewer closings.
Eagle County, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley real estate market headed for another record year

After Eagle County set a new record for real estate sales in 2020, many people thought there couldn’t be two record-breaking years in a row. That may just happen. Through the first six months of this year, real estate sales volume in Eagle County stood at nearly $1.8 billion, according to the latest data from Land Title Guarantee Company. That revenue was generated through 1,352 transactions.
Columbia, SC

REAL ESTATE

Jeff Hein, SIOR & Thomas Wyatt of NAI Columbia represented the landlord in the lease of a 3,033 SF office space in the Aiken Building at 201 Executive Center Drive, within Synergy Business Park. The Aiken Building is now 100 percent leased.
Kentucky State

A look at Southern Kentucky’s real estate market

Today’s HousingWire Daily continues Houses in Motion, a miniseries looking at U.S. real estate, hosted by Senior Real Estate Reporter Matthew Blake. In this episode, Blake is joined by Kenny Cravens, vice president of training sales at Coldwell Banker Legacy Real Estate Group in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and president of the Southern Kentucky Association of Realtors.
Real Estate

The Seller’s Market Runs Strong for Hudson Valley Real Estate

Valley realtors weigh in on Q2 buying and selling trends, and what’s next for homeowners and buyers throughout the region. We’re halfway through 2021, and the housing market isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Though some inventory is trickling into the Hudson Valley’s market, it’s still a seller’s game — and now, more than ever, is the time to make a move.
Real Estate
Benzinga

Understanding Real Estate Cycles & Factors That Affect Them

As a real estate investor, it’s important to stay on track with the real estate cycles so you make smart investing decisions when buying or selling real estate. While the real estate cycles are closely tied to the economy, there’s no guarantee if the economy is doing well that the real estate market is too, and vice versa.
Austin, TX

Three Trends That Are Influencing Commercial Real Estate Design in Austin

Austin is bursting at the seams — just ask anyone who is currently trying to buy a home here. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau figures, the city’s population has increased by 22 percent since 2010. The city will continue to grow and evolve, but people are attracted to its longstanding welcoming and laid-back culture. How does that translate into design and urban planning for this expanding, vibrant metropolis?
Real Estate

Fischer: Supply and demand shift hits real estate market

Basic macroeconomic theory (which is oxymoronic) tells us that when aggregate demand, which is the total amount of goods and services consumers are willing to purchase in an economy during a certain period, changes in a way the alters its relationship to aggregate supply, a “shift” occurs. Boring, but relevant; because that is exactly what is occurring today in the real estate market. This simply means you must do the dishes now before showing your home.
Markets

Zillow rides booming real estate market to 70% revenue growth

Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 104.08 -6.16 -5.59%. Zillow also made a profit of $9.6 million last quarter after taking a beating during the same time last year due to the coronavirus and losing $84.4 million. Earnings per share were up 4 cents, compared with a loss of 38 cents in the same quarter in 2020.
California State

Q2 2021 Northern California Real Estate Market Update

The following analysis of the Northern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.

