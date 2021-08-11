Factors influencing the real estate market

With a 2020 sales volume of $161 million, Tyrone McKillen’s undeniable persistence and knowledge of the real estate market coupled with his honest approach and concern for long term relationships is what separates him from his peers. He spent most of his life working on the development and sales of luxury properties around the world including London, South of France (he’s fluent in French), Buenos Aires, Laguna Beach, Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. His background in development has given him the capability to inform his clients on investment opportunities and cost analysis, and given him a keen eye for architecture and design. Born in Dublin, Ireland, Tyrone moved to Los Angeles at 18. With a UCLA degree, McKillon partnered with Hilton & Hyland and Christies International Real Estate and since set multiple records across the city.