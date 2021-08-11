New Gold ETF’s Rise Shows Low Cost Is King for Wary Investors

(Kitco News) - CPM's Jeff Christian updates CPM’s views on gold and silver prices, the forces pushing prices higher over the past few trading days, and the outlook for the rest of August and beyond. He also discusses some recent insights he has had about why some people inaccurately believe gold and silver prices are manipulated by governments and banks to make people think the economic environment is in better shape than it is. He discusses the role of governments, banks, investors in society and markets, and discusses how perhaps the real conspiracy in gold and silver markets is one in which over-priced coin dealers and upscaled brokerages manipulate small investors into buying gold and silver based on misplaced fears of grand conspiracies that do not really exist.