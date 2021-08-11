Cancel
New Gold ETF’s Rise Shows Low Cost Is King for Wary Investors

By Yvonne Yue Li
wealthmanagement.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- A weeks-old exchange-traded fund backed by gold is becoming an unlikely winner in a down year for the precious metal. iShares Gold Trust Micro, which debuted in June, has amassed about $560 million in assets. At a time when the outlook for gold has grown more uncertain, investors may be willing to take a chance because of the fund’s relatively low costs. Gold prices have slipped about 9% this year.

