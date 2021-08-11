U-I Faculty Request Stricter COVID Protocols
(Iowa City, IA) — More than 500 University of Iowa faculty have signed a petition asking the Board of Regents to rethink current COVID-19 protocols. Classes are set to resume for the fall semester on August 23rd. The C-D-C says Johnson County has seen an increase in coronavirus transmissions. There will be no mask or vaccine requirements and the faculty were told they are expected to teach courses in person. Faculty and students can wear masks if they like.
