Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Center, IA

Governor Expresses Concern About Federal Spending

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Prb4p_0bOWa07100

(Sioux Center, IA) — Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says the bipartisan infrastructure spending plan that just cleared the U-S Senate is well-intentioned, but Reynolds says an extra one trillion dollars for infrastructure nationwide is a concern. She says the state has the opportunity to do a lot with the money that already has come in. Iowa’s two Republican U-S Senators split their votes on the plan. Chuck Grassley voted yes and Joni Ernst voted no. Reynolds made her comments Tuesday during a visit to Sioux Center, on the one-year anniversary of the derecho that swept through Iowa.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Center, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux Center, IA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Republican#The U S Senate#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Says State Website with Coronavirus Data Is Being Updated

(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds says the Iowa state-run website that offers coronavirus data is being updated. Reynolds says the work is being done to make the information offered more accurate. There have been no reports on what kind of additional information will be posted. Legislative Democrats have criticized the Reynolds administration for changing from daily to weekly updates this summer. They say that change was made at a time parents were making decisions about whether to send their young, unvaccinated children back to school. Reynolds says there are no plans to return to daily updates right now.
California StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

2 House Members From Iowa Back Legislation To Override California Rules On Pork

(Washington, DC) — Two Republican members of the Iowa congressional delegation are backing federal legislation to override new California rules for pork producers. Ashley Hinson of Marion and Randy Feenstra of Hull talked about the effort during an appearance at the Pork Tent at the Iowa State Fair. Hinson tells reporters, “California shouldn’t be instilling bacon bans on Iowa.” California voters approved rules requiring bigger pens for pigs three years ago. Very few Iowa operations meet those size requirements. Feenstra warns of a ripple effect. Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson joined the two Iowa politicians at the fair, saying the California rules violate the commerce clause of the U-S Constitution.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa official says expect first redistricting maps Sept. 16

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state official says the first Iowa redistricting maps will be delivered on Sept. 16, beginning the process for redrawing political boundaries for legislative and congressional districts. Ed Cook, legal counsel for the Iowa Legislative Services Agency says the agency received updated software and U.S. Census data from a state vendor on Monday and will begin drawing new maps. Once the maps are delivered state law gives the Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission 14 days to hold public hearings to gather public comment and prepare a report for the Iowa Legislature. Three days after they receive the report, lawmakers may meet in special session to vote on the maps.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Federal Court Approves Settlement With 5 BLM Protesters

(Des Moines, IA) — A federal court has approved a settlement that was reached with five Black Lives Matter protesters who were banned from the Iowa State Capitol grounds. The state will pay each protester five thousand dollars and 45 thousand will be paid to their attorney. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed the suit last October. It accused the Iowa State Patrol of violating the protesters’ constitutional free speech rights with the ban. It had been issued after violence broke out between troopers, protesters, and Des Moines police in July 2020. The A-C-L-U says most of the charges filed then have been dropped.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

At Midwest state fairs no masks required, vaccines are free

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State Fairs in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin are offering COVID-19 vaccinations as the delta variant spreads across the country. In Iowa, a vaccination booth nestled among corn dog and funnel cake stands vaccinated 150 people in the first four days of the fair, in a state where only half of the population is fully vaccinated. At the Indiana State Fair, 304 vaccines have been administered since July 30. And at the Wisconsin State Fair in Milwaukee, 608 people were vaccinated over 11 days, perhaps enticed by the promise of a free cream puff pastry.
Montgomery County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 475 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, August 11 through Wednesday, August 18. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports a total of 245 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County,...
Cedar Falls, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

UNI Faculty Union Files Workplace Safety Complaint With OSHA

(Cedar Falls, IA) — The University of Northern Iowa faculty union has filed a workplace safety complaint with O-S-H-A. Union vice president Chris Martin says the absence of mandates is creating an unsafe workplace on the Cedar Falls campus. Martin says voluntary mask-wearing doesn’t go far enough. U-N-I faculty and staff say they are most concerned about the risks for those with children under 12 and those with medical vulnerabilities. He says if nothing changes, the university could find itself addressing the first person to get seriously ill or die from COVID at a public university.
AgriculturePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Corn and Soybean Crop Condition Ratings decline

(Washington D.C) Corn and Soybean crop condition ratings fell this week, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report released on Monday afternoon. Corn condition ratings declined 2 percentage points from 64-percent good to excellent a week ago to 62-percentage points as of Sunday, August 15. The eastern corn belt...
Florida StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Florida Woman Has Canceled Surgery In Iowa

(Sioux City, IA) — A Facebook post led to a Florida woman being flown to Sioux City for potentially life-saving surgery that had been canceled during the Covid surge in Florida. Jac E. Chace had scheduled surgery to remove part of her colon at a hospital in Panama City, Florida, last Monday, Her son Grant Wittstruck, says out of frustration, he wrote about the situation on Facebook. That led to the surgery being scheduled at MercyOne in Sioux City last Friday.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Pork Tent Celebrates 40-Years

(Des Moines) Volunteers from Cass County joined the Iowa Pork Tent Committee on the fair’s opening day on Thursday. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Iowa Pork Tent. Former Cass County resident Duane Dreager now living in Nodaway has served on the committee for over three decades. “The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy