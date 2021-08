A $17 billion deal announced Wednesday consolidated many of Las Vegas' biggest hotel-casinos under one real estate company. In one of the largest single real estate transactions for the Las Vegas Strip, Vici Properties (a real estate spinoff of Caesars Entertainment) reached a deal to acquire MGM Growth Properties (a real estate spinoff of MGM Resorts International). The transaction, pegged at a total value of $17.2 billion, is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and when complete will place many of the Strip's largest and most recognizable properties under the same ownership.