Greenwich Town Party Announces Local Bands to Perform on the Town Stage

Eight Bands with Greenwich Roots Join the Award-Winning Line-Up The Greenwich Town Party (GTP), the all-day, family-friendly music festival, announces today eight local bands with Greenwich roots will perform on the Town Stage at the 2021 event. Held on Sunday, September 5 at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park, the tenth annual party will showcase the talents of legendary bands, as well as local musicians of all ages. The local bands are: Brunswick Music Improv, Robert Genna Sings, That’s What She Sang, Roctopus, Paloma Skye, Happy Accidents, Rang-A-Boom, and Charlie King & the Next Big Thing.