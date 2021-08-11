Magnetic Patterns Hidden in Meteorites Reveal Early Solar System Dynamics

“Our solar system was most likely formed in a giant molecular cloud together with a young stellar cluster, and one or more supernova events from some massive stars in this cluster contaminated the gas, which turned into the sun and its planetary system,” said Douglas N. C. Lin, professor emeritus of astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz. New multi-wavelength observations of the Ophiuchus star-forming region reveal interactions between clouds of star-forming gas and radionuclides produced in a nearby cluster of young stars. “Although this scenario has been suggested in the past,” Lin added, “the strength of this paper is to use multi-wavelength observations and a sophisticated statistical analysis to deduce a quantitative measurement of the model’s likelihood.”