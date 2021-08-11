Fraternity in Bad Standing at UNH Suspended for Five Years
A University of New Hampshire fraternity is in bad standing with the college and their activity has been suspended for five academic years. Durham's Town Administrator Todd Selig shared the news with the community in his Friday Updates last week, saying the fraternity was unrecognized and that the suspension is a minimum one, meaning the group will be allowed to resume their activities only if they uphold their sanctions.wokq.com
