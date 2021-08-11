Cancel
Durham, NH

Fraternity in Bad Standing at UNH Suspended for Five Years

A University of New Hampshire fraternity is in bad standing with the college and their activity has been suspended for five academic years. Durham's Town Administrator Todd Selig shared the news with the community in his Friday Updates last week, saying the fraternity was unrecognized and that the suspension is a minimum one, meaning the group will be allowed to resume their activities only if they uphold their sanctions.

Dover, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH Honors Olympian Jessica Parratto

Dover's Jessica Parratto brought her silver Olympic medal home on Tuesday as her hometown celebrated her accomplishments in Tokyo. About 250 people greeted Parratto at the Rotary Arts Pavilion at Henry Law Park. Dover Mayor Robert Carrier said her winning the silver with diving partner Delaney Schnell in the women’s...
Dover, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH Will Require Some Students to Mask up in School, Residents Express Concern

Some residents in the city of Dover are expressing concern about the school district's re-entry plan which requires elementary and middle school students to wear masks. Members of the school board voted on the plan during their meeting on Monday night. High school students will not be required to wear masks, but it will be highly recommended that they do so, regardless of vaccination status.
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Reaches a COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone

80% of adults in Maine have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. "We know that vaccinations are the best tool to protect the health of Maine people, and with the more contagious and deadly Delta variant spreading across Maine and the nation, it is crucial that we continue to make progress and fight back against this pandemic," Gov. Janet Mills said in her announcement of the milestone.

