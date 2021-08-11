Cancel
Laura Gremelsbacker Named VP of Marketing, Branding of NBCUniversal's Boston TV Stations and Regional Cable Network

By Staff Reports
nbcboston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC10 Boston/WBTS, NECN, Telemundo Boston/WNEU and NBC Sports Boston today announced that Laura Gremelsbacker has been named Vice President of Marketing and Branding. In this role, Gremelsbacker will be in charge of the overall operations and performance of the local businesses creative services, marketing and branding, including the news productions across multiple media platforms. Her first day in her new role will be Monday, August 23.

www.nbcboston.com

