Town of Smyrna’s annual Charity Golf Scramble raises record amount for United Way

By Voice Wire
murfreesborovoice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Smyrna’s Annual Golf Scramble netted over $56,000 this year, surpassing last year by more than $6,000. “I’m extremely proud of the commitment to serve displayed by the Town’s personnel, both on the job and in their volunteer work,” said Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager. “The growth of this tournament and increase in dollars raised is a testament to that commitment. Our collective investment in United Way is improving conditions in our community and changing lives.”

www.murfreesborovoice.com

