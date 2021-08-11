Cancel
Family Relationships

Best Place to Have a Baby is Right Here in New England

By Chio Acosta
103.7 The Peak
103.7 The Peak
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are looking for the best state to have a baby, you are in luck if you live in New England. Turns out in a recent study by wallethub.com, three New England states made the top 5. The number one spot? That goes to Massachusetts. Vermont and New Hampshire...

103.7 The Peak

103.7 The Peak

Portland, ME
103.7 The Peak is Maine and New Hampshires New Country Station playing the best country music and deliverings the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

