NOVA Parks Partners With Alexandria Treatment Court

For Immediate Release: August 10, 2021

NOVA Parks, a multi-jurisdictional organization overseeing a number of parks and recreational facilities in Northern Virginia, recently partnered with the Alexandria Treatment Court (“ATC”) to assist ATC participants in their path toward recovery. ATC seeks to provide treatment and assistance to individuals diagnosed with substance use disorders who stand charged with non-violent offenses. Participants commit to in-depth substance abuse treatment, including individual and group therapy, frequent testing, and participation in community support groups in return for an opportunity to have non-violent criminal charges reduced or dismissed. Participants who successfully progress through the ATC program receive in-court recognition of meaningful milestones.

That recognition may take many forms, to include receiving incentives such as free admission to local cultural experiences. Incentives which allow participants to build on personal relationships with their children carry particular significance. NOVA Parks generously donated a significant number of passes to two fun-filled Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney City of Alexandria Press Release - 2021 - 004 Alexandria amusements popular with children, the Great Waves Water Park and the Cameron Run Mini-Golf Park, to be used as incentives for program participants.

Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter said: “I want to thank NOVA Parks for helping members of the Alexandria community on their path toward recovery. Our innovative Alexandria Treatment Court program relies on the generosity of individuals and organizations to provide the incentives which facilitate rehabilitation. NOVA Parks is an important partner in making the Alexandria community healthier. Passes to the Great Waves Water Park and the Cameron Run Mini-Golf Park will allow ATC participants to bond with their children and create childhood memoires.”

If you or an organization you are affiliated with is interested in partnering with the Alexandria Treatment Court, please contact Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney David Lord at david.lord@alexandriava.gov or (703)746-4100.