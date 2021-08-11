Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

NOVA Parks Partners With Alexandria Treatment Court

Posted by 
Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 7 days ago

NOVA Parks Partners With Alexandria Treatment Court

For Immediate Release: August 10, 2021

NOVA Parks, a multi-jurisdictional organization overseeing a number of parks and recreational facilities in Northern Virginia, recently partnered with the Alexandria Treatment Court (“ATC”) to assist ATC participants in their path toward recovery. ATC seeks to provide treatment and assistance to individuals diagnosed with substance use disorders who stand charged with non-violent offenses. Participants commit to in-depth substance abuse treatment, including individual and group therapy, frequent testing, and participation in community support groups in return for an opportunity to have non-violent criminal charges reduced or dismissed. Participants who successfully progress through the ATC program receive in-court recognition of meaningful milestones.

That recognition may take many forms, to include receiving incentives such as free admission to local cultural experiences. Incentives which allow participants to build on personal relationships with their children carry particular significance. NOVA Parks generously donated a significant number of passes to two fun-filled Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney City of Alexandria Press Release - 2021 - 004 Alexandria amusements popular with children, the Great Waves Water Park and the Cameron Run Mini-Golf Park, to be used as incentives for program participants.

Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter said: “I want to thank NOVA Parks for helping members of the Alexandria community on their path toward recovery. Our innovative Alexandria Treatment Court program relies on the generosity of individuals and organizations to provide the incentives which facilitate rehabilitation. NOVA Parks is an important partner in making the Alexandria community healthier. Passes to the Great Waves Water Park and the Cameron Run Mini-Golf Park will allow ATC participants to bond with their children and create childhood memoires.”

If you or an organization you are affiliated with is interested in partnering with the Alexandria Treatment Court, please contact Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney David Lord at david.lord@alexandriava.gov or (703)746-4100.

Comments / 0

Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria, Virginia

22
Followers
495
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Park#Nova Parks Partners#Atc#Alexandria Commonwealth#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Contractor chosen for Lowman Beach Park seawall, tennis-court removal

(WSB June photo of soon-to-be-removed seawall) We reported in coverage of last month’s Morgan Community Association meeting that Seattle Parks was close to choosing a contractor for the Lowman Beach Park project that will remove the seawall and tennis court and restore a more-natural shoreline. Announced today, the contractor is McClung Construction of Buckley, awarded a $1.2 million contract, according to Parks’ project manager Janice Liang. They’ll start mobilizing in early September, which means partial closure of the park; Parks says that “includes beach access, tennis court and trail access. Public access to a portion of the lawn and playground area will be maintained.” The failing seawall used to continue across the south half of the park’s shore, but that part was removed in the 1990s; the new work will not only expand the sandy beach area, but will also daylight part of Pelly Creek. (added) Construction is expected to last at least eight months.
Douglas County, NEnebraska.gov

Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court to Graduate 30 Participants

MEDIA ADVISORY: Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court Graduation and Celebration. The Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court team is pleased to announce 30 participants have successfully completed the Veteran’s Treatment Court Program. Please join us in celebrating this outstanding achievement. WHO:. Judge Horacio J. Wheelock, presiding over graduation. General Paul Cohen,...
Platte County, WYpcrecordtimes.com

Pickleball courts construction underway at Lewis Park

WHEATLAND – Pickleball is expanding in Platte County and players are getting the opportunity to take their game to the streets. Or, in this case, Lewis Park. A Pickleball AARP Groundbreaking Tourney Kickoff was held Aug. 6 at the Lewis Park bandshell where a potluck and finger food event were held in preparation for the actual groundbreaking for two new pickleball courts that will be located just east of the restrooms.
Warsaw, VAFree Lance-Star

TENNIS: Community partners celebrate opening of renovated courts

Rappahannock Community College President Shannon Kennedy recently welcomed the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated, USTA-certified tennis courts on the Warsaw campus. The ceremony celebrated the partnership project that brought together financial support from the college, Richmond County, the town of Warsaw, Richmond County Public Schools, the United States Tennis Association and community donors, including the project contractor Tennis Courts Inc.
Alexandria, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Alexandria, Porter form parks committee

Alexandria Borough and Porter Township held a special meeting monday night to discuss the formation of a joint Recreation and Park Committee that would include members of both municipalities. A. similar committee existed in the past, but the two municipalities are reforming it to manage the park behind the Juniata...
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant?

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

Community meeting tonight for Canyon View and Lincoln Park courts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is holding a meeting tonight to receive input from the community regarding a proposed plan for the Lincoln Park pickleball and tennis courts as well as the Canyon View Park tennis courts. The meeting will be held tonight at 5:30 p.m., at the Lincoln Park Barn.
Charleston, WVwchsnetwork.com

Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center partners with parking app

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Guests of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center have an opportunity to make parking easier beginning this weekend. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC) announced a partnership this week with ParkMobile, a parking app, to offer parking reservations for concerts and events at the facility. Andrew...
Homelessalxnow.com

Eviction moratorium extended for Alexandria

Alexandria’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases has put it on the list of localities where the eviction moratorium has been extended. In a press release, the city confirmed it was on the list of places where the moratorium took effect and pushed residents struggling to pay their rent to state and local resources.
New York City, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

New York State Mandates Covid Vaccines For All Health Care Workers

New York is mandating Covid-19 vaccines for all health care workers. Here's what we know so far. According to the Governor's office, the requirement includes staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities like nursing homes, adult care sites and other congregate care settings. Only limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons will be available. According to the news, workers will be required to get their first doses by September 27th.
Green Brook Township, NJRenna Media

Green Brook Unveils New Fitness Court – Fitness in Park Event Postponed

New project to be part of the National Fitness Campaign – A nationwide initiative to plan and build Healthy Infrastructure. On July 29, 2021, the Township of Green Brook unveiled its newest quality of life addition at Arthur L. Lewis Park, a sleek and modern outdoor Fitness Court® with a supporting mobile app. This capital project is a featured part of a 2018 initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign (NFC), a nationwide consulting organization that partners with cities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy infrastructure.
Environmentnovaregion.org

NoVA Clean Water Partners Issue 2020-2021 Report

The Northern Virginia Clean Water Partners issued their 2020-2021 report. Included were the results of an online survey of 500 Northern Virginia residents to understand the general awareness of stormwater runoff, determine the effectiveness of the ads, aid in directing the future efforts of the campaign and to reveal any changes in behavior.

Comments / 0

Community Policy