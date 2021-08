Some cool new Godzilla vs. Kong concept art has shown a closer look at Godzilla and Kong's battle in Hong Kong! The fourth film in the MonsterVerse quadrilogy may no longer be the last of Legendary's take on Kaiju thanks to its worldwide box office success amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and fans around the world have finally gotten their chance to check out how the fight between the two titular Titans actually played out. With the film finally rounding out its worldwide run through theaters and getting ready for its streaming release on HBO Max, it's a great time to take a closer look at how the film came together.