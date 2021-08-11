Ranking the 18 classic NFL 'Fantasy Files' commercials by awesomeness

It was just a month ago that Tom Brady threw some footballs right into a JUGS machine for a very viral video that was probably fake.

The first thought I had — and that other NFL fans and players had, see what the New York Giants’ Logan Ryan said below! — was it reminded everyone of those old NFL.com Fantasy Files commercials, in which players pulled off some jaw-dropping feats while making cases for those who play fantasy football to draft them.

Were they all aided by CGI? Sure seems that way! In a 2009 Los Angeles Times article, some of the participants spoke about how popular those ads were with fans (and they made it seem like they weren’t fake).

So let’s look back and rank the 18 commercials by how awesome they were. What’s my definition? I don’t know, but it’s some combination of how memorable they were, how cool the feat was and how real it looked.

18

Chris Simms

No offense to him, but I feel like we’ve seen quarterbacks do this in real life (see Rodgers, Aaron, below):

17

Joe Flacco

Again: I think we could see this in real life. It’s impressive as heck but there were way more memorable spots.

16

Marc Bulger

Can we take a moment to appreciate how good Marc Bulger was in fantasy year to year? OK good. Now: This video was just OK.

15

David Akers

This isn’t a kicker thing. I gave love to other kicker videos later. It’s just that there were better kicker commercials!

14

Neil Rackers

I know what I just said about kickers. I do love this one, but we’re only scratching the surface of that “hey maybe this actually is real” feeling you get watching these.

13

Santonio Holmes

It’s really, really good. But it’s clear to me that it’s fake, hence why it’s down here.

12

Mike Nugent

Now we’re talking. This isn’t the best kicker video though.

11

Maurice Jones-Drew

I was a HUGE fan of MJD back in his playing days. And this ad is so fun.

10

Darren Sproles

Honestly, I didn’t even remember the Sproles edition. And it’s so good! Sure, the running back was probably aided by some Hollywood wires, but leaping over would-be tacklers made for a stunning visual.

9

Braylon Edwards

Clearly a Matrix tribute (at least it is to me) in which the blindfolded Edwards catches everything.

8

Mason Crosby

We’ve reached the group of ads that were super-memorable, and it starts with Crosby nailing three kicks into the bell at the Green Bay courthouse. Fantastic visual that you’ll never forget.

7

Laurence Moroney

This is one I could swear was real, hence the high ranking.

6

Andre Johnson

That could be future Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and I fully believe this was real.

5

Jason Campbell

I’d like to see some quarterbacks in 2021 try this.

4

Kevin Boss

The setup is what makes this one so near-perfect. A JUGS machine at high speeds sends a football through a board, so Boss stands in front of it and grabs the fastball with one hand. With a bunch of friends watching and reacting, it’s a delight.

3

Marques Colston

Colston is memorable to NFL fans for going from seventh rounder out of Hofstra to Saints star … and for that overhand grab.

2

Chris Cooley

He smashed through wall! Nuff said. And Cooley said this in 2009, via that L.A. Times piece:

“What was really the hardest part was ripping the ball back through the sheetrock,” Cooley said. “I kept dropping the ball trying to bring the ball back through. The harder you punched the sheetrock, the more it would explode, so the bigger the hole would be. “They ended up having to put makeup all over my arms because by the sixth or seventh ones, I had cuts all over my fists and my arms from the sheetrock cutting it.”

Hmmm.

1

Chris Chambers

No. 1 because it’s so cool and casual and completely believable.

