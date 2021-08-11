Cancel
Music

Dave Grohl Reveals His Foo Fighters Pre-Show Ritual

By Chad Childers
97 Rock
97 Rock
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Does it often seem like the good times have already started when Foo Fighters hit the stage? There's a very good reason for that, as Dave Grohl revealed during a chat with Blink-182's Mark Hoppus for his After School Radio podcast on Apple Music Hits. During their chat, Hoppus spoke...

97rockonline.com

97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

