Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

OVAC’s 12x12 Art Fundraiser Returns! Small Art, Big Legacy with 175 Artists Featured Statewide

guthrienewsleader.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA – Each year, the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC) hosts the 12x12 Art Fundraiser, which features diverse art by 175 Oklahoma artists. Each artist creates a unique piece that is twelve-by-twelve inches, and the artwork is auctioned during the one-night event! This year, the auction is coming back as an in-person event! Mark your calendars for Friday, September 24th, 7pm-10pm, at 11 NW 8th St, OKC, OK 73102.

www.guthrienewsleader.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#Art Sales#Art Exhibitions#Ovac#Big Legacy#Www 12x12ok Org#Allied Arts#The Oklahoma Arts Council#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
CNN

T-Mobile says data breach affects more than 40 million people

(CNN) — Tens of millions of current, former or prospective T-Mobile (TMUS) customers' personal information has been leaked to hackers, the wireless carrier said Tuesday, disclosing further details on a data breach it has been investigating since the weekend. The breach affects as many as 7.8 million postpaid subscribers, 850,000...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Nicole Kidman granted Hong Kong quarantine exemption for TV series

Actor Nicole Kidman was granted an exemption from Hong Kong’s strict quarantine rules to film a TV series. “The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy,” government officials wrote in a statement, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy