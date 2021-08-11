OVAC’s 12x12 Art Fundraiser Returns! Small Art, Big Legacy with 175 Artists Featured Statewide
OKLAHOMA – Each year, the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC) hosts the 12x12 Art Fundraiser, which features diverse art by 175 Oklahoma artists. Each artist creates a unique piece that is twelve-by-twelve inches, and the artwork is auctioned during the one-night event! This year, the auction is coming back as an in-person event! Mark your calendars for Friday, September 24th, 7pm-10pm, at 11 NW 8th St, OKC, OK 73102.www.guthrienewsleader.net
Comments / 0