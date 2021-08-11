Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Everything you need to know

By Aryan Suren
pocketnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung announced several new devices. While it was headline by the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, and supported by the anticipated Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The Galaxy Buds 2 also received its official unveiling. The product will have a retail price of $149.99 and will be available in four different colors, namely White, Olive, Graphite, and Lavender, and they go on sale starting August 27th.

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Galaxy Watch 4#Galaxy Wearable#Korean#Wireless Powershare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ANC
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Get rid of your old devices, Samsung raises trade-in limit to 4 towards a Galaxy Fold 3 or Flip 3

Samsung announced its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this week. Though they cost less than the previous-generation Galaxy Fold 2 and Flip, they’re still an expensive piece of hardware to purchase. Well, Samsung understands that, and thanks to their new trade-in policies, you can now bring in up to four devices at once to lower the cost of the smartphones.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy A53 may sport a 64MP main camera

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A52 5G earlier this year and now it has taken off covers from the Galaxy A52s 5G, which comes with an improved processor. A fresh report by GalaxyClub.nl has revealed the megapixel count of the main camera of Galaxy A53, which is expected to replace the A52 series next year.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

New Samsung Galaxy Watch to boast next-generation smartwatch chip

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is right around the corner but the tech giant has announced the all-new Exynos W920, the first 5nm smartwatch chip to power its next-generation wearable devices. The Galaxy Watch 4 is set to deliver a big performance boost. According to the announcement, Samsung's next smartwatch chip...
Electronicspocketnow.com

Samsung Smart TVs, Fire HD tablets and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of smart TVs, as the Samsung Class Crystal UHD AU8000 series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is getting an 18 percent discount on its 85-inch model, meaning you can get one for $1,798 after $402 savings. This TV features Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K that will provide intelligent, ultra-fast optimization of 4K content, plus it will work with multiple voice assistants to access your apps, streaming services, and more, and to make things even better, you get 3 HDMI ports to use as you please.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple Watch Series 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch prices slashed at Amazon

With their increasing functionality and improving design, it might be time for you to take advantage of smartwatch deals. However, if you don’t know where to start, you’ll want to consider browsing Apple Watch deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals first, as they’re two of the most popular brands in the wearable device sector.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Amazon’s Echo Dot, Samsung Sound Tower MX-T50 and more are on sale

We keep on getting some great deals, but this time we head over to Amazon.com, where we will find the latest Amazon Echo Dot is getting a $5 discount, meaning that you can grab one for just $45. Now, these savings can get even better when you trade in an eligible device. Now, there are more options to choose from. For example, you can get the Bose SoundLink Color II portable Bluetooth wireless speaker that’s currently getting a $30 discount which means you can grab yours for $99. And if you want to go fancy, you can also grab the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker that’s getting a $29 percent discount, which translates to $61 savings so that you can get one for $149.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 waterproof?

The impact smartwatches have had on general wellness for some of us is something worth noting. The assortment of sensors and the detailed metrics they provide have made us wear these on our wrists almost all the time. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 hopes to continue bringing such features to more consumers, allowing better tracking of their health condition with additions like body composition analysis and sleep monitoring.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Full Samsung Galaxy A52s specs leaked ahead of official announcement

Samsung is rumored to announce the successor to Galaxy A52, the Samsung Galaxy A52s, soon. The renders of the upcoming smartphone have already appeared in the wild. While the renders and previous leaks have suggested that heir to A52 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, other details and full specs of the Galaxy A52s have now surfaced.
Electronicspocketnow.com

These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Colors to choose from

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now available for pre-order and it comes in four new colors, seven if you include some exclusive ones that are only available from Samsung directly. It’s worth pointing out that some new colors may also become available in the coming months ahead, since Samsung often likes to show off new versions at special events, to keep the lineup fresh. That being said, the current Galaxy Z Flip 3 colors offer enough customization to pick the one that suits you best.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Bose QuietComfort 35 II, gaming headphones and more are on sale

You can currently get your hands on a new QuietComfort 35 II wireless Bluetooth headset for just $249 after getting a 17 percent discount that translates to $50 savings on both its Black and White color options. These headphones feature three levels of noise cancellation, a dual-microphone system that will get you crystal clear calls and up to 20 hours of battery life.
Technologypocketnow.com

Moto Razr 5G, Sony WF-XB700 and more devices are on sale

We keep getting great deals from Amazon and eBay. If you’re interested in a new foldable smartphone, you can get an unlocked Moto Razr 5G for just $1,000 after receiving a $400 discount. This device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space inside. You also get a 48MP camera, a 6.2-inch OLED display, and more.
NFLAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: Should you upgrade?

If you simply cannot help but get your hands on the latest and greatest tech, you'll be glad to know the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now yours for the taking. The sleek design carries over some familiar elements from past models, like the capacitive rotating bezel. You also get a BioActive sensor, improved health/fitness tracking, and Wear OS 3.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Best Chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are already available for purchase. These amazing smartphones come packed with lots of new features and upgrades when compared to their predecessors. The larger Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a massive 7.6-inch display, IPX8 water resistance, and more. Unfortunately, it doesn’t include a power adapter in the box, which means you’ll have to use your current charger to juice this new beast. However, you can also choose to get a new charger for your new foldable device. We’ve selected some of the best options available in the market for you to check out.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 Pro Camera and Price LEAKED, New iPhone 13 Features & more! (video)

There’s no satisfying the US: Honor to face an economic ban because of its past. HONOR Magic3 series announced: here are the devices and details. The official news today begin with some new flagship announcements from Honor and they’re good and bad! So… Get this. the company just launched the Magic 3 lineup and it’s pretty packed. We’re talking Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro and Pro+. Focusing on the Pro+, it brings a 6.67-inch curved OLED display that runs at 120Hz and also brings HDR10+ support. As for major evolutions, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 888+, 12 Gigs of RAM, half a terabyte of storage and a 4600 mAh battery. It brings a massive, and I mean massive 5 camera array that consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP ultra wide, a 64MP telephoto, a 64MP monochrome shooter and a huge ToF sensor for clear portrait shots. Honor is calling this design iconic and I mean it stands out for sure. It runs Magic UI 5 on top of Android 11 but, since the phone is headed to China but that’s where things get tricky. So, it seems that not even that Qualcomm chip is helping Honor here. If you remember, Honor separated from Huawei last November, and even after all that, the US might include Honor in their Entity List. This means that they might once again lose access to Google Services, and who knows if that chip for future launches. We’ll see how the story develops because this would be really sad to see.

Comments / 0

Community Policy