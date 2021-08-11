Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Reason's Mimic Creative Sampler lets you take sampling to another dimension

By Matt Mullen
MusicRadar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReason Studios have today released a new instrument, the Mimic Creative Sampler. The plugin will be included Reason 12 and is available now for Reason+ subscribers. Mimic is a sampling powerhouse, offering four sampler modes that enable users to experiment with different sampling techniques: Pitch Mode, Slice Mode, Multi Slot Mode and Multi Pitch Mode. With automatic transient detection and sample slicing, Mimic will come in handy for chopping up vocals and slicing up breaks. Reportedly built for "immediate ideation", Mimic makes it easier than ever to chop, flip, manipulate and play samples, transforming your sounds into something new.

www.musicradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Another Dimension#Musical Instrument#Laptop#Electronic Music#Pitch Mode#Multi Slot Mode#Daw#Sampling#Musicradar#Midi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Related
ComputersMusicRadar.com

Sign up to Plug-in Collective and get a free transient enhancer from Focusrite

Focusrite are offering a free PUNCH module from Mastering The Mix, and access to the hands-on course Balancing Channels with Tom Frampton from Ultimate Producer, to all Plug-in Collective members. PUNCH is a sophisticated transient enhancing plugin that helps transients bite through in the mix, giving you dialled-in dynamics every...
ComputersMusicRadar.com

How to create a hefty synth bass patch on a virtual ARP Odyssey

It might have been known more for its tearing leads, but the Odyssey is more than capable of creating hefty basses too. Here we recreate a big one in Oddity... Step 1: Again we’re using the Oddity which comes with its own stunning basses, but just to demo how to create them (on whatever ARP you use), we’ll show you how to create one from scratch. Load a Default (initialised) sound.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

You can now make beats with a Reese's Puffs cereal box

Reese's are giving customers the chance to transform their cereal boxes into a groovebox or synth through the use of AR technology. The cereal brand are releasing three limited-edition boxes in what they're calling the RP-FX series, which features the Crunchy Drum Machine, the Creamy Lead Synth and Chocolatey Bass Synth.
MusicMusicRadar.com

15 questions for... BON: "The ideas just come, then it’s about working out how to translate them into sounds"

BON are Yerosha Windrich and Alex Morris, a creative partnership and production duo known for working with projects on Warp Records, Hyperdub and 4AD. Though they first made a name for themselves in 2018 with the release of the mixtape 33:33, Alex and Yerosha have since worked with a cadre of experimental artists operating at the intersection between electronic music, hip-hop and grime, including Gaika, Mykki Blanco and Kojey Radical.
TechnologyMusicRadar.com

What is modular synthesis? The ultimate beginner's guide

So, what exactly is a modular synth? Well - it’s a synthesizer whose components come as individual modules, allowing the user to define the functions and layouts of the system and then define the signal paths for both audio and modulation, through a process known as patching. The first available...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Sabbadius Electronics nails that late-60s Uni-Vibe sound in a smaller format with its newly unveiled Tiny-Vibe pedals

Argentina-based effects company Sabbadius Electronics has expanded its lineup of Uni-Vibe-inspired pedals with the release of the Tiny-Vibe 68 and Tiny-Vibe 69 pedals. As the name suggests, these new Tiny-Vibes offer vintage Uni-Vibe sounds from a smaller format, with two related but distinct flavours on offer. For those looking for that giddy chew that helped give Jimi Hendrix find that extradimensional cosmic electric guitar tone, these are well worth checking out, and feature custom made photocells (LDR/CDS) and Matsushita 2sC828 and 2sC539 transistors in the preamp for an authentic, err, vibe.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Toontrack Cinematic Pads - EZKeys Expansion pack review

Another classy Toontrack product, distilling the concept of the cinematic pad into a format that’s useful for all. Toontrack pretty much has you covered for the majority of your commercial music requirements. With the impressive roster of EZDrummer, EZ Bass and EZKeys, the ease with which you can assemble impressive track elements, with equally impressive speed, is genius personified. However, Toontrack has recently been furnishing its EZ Packs with imaginative elements of sound design.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

W.A. Production launches Bass Music Vital Presets sound pack

W.A. Production has announced the release of a sound pack for the Vital software synthesizer instrument. Bass Music Vital Presets contains 100 presets for use in all sorts of Bass Music, including basses, drums, fx, leads, pads, plucks, and synths. The Vital plugin has taken the music production world by...
ComputersMusicRadar.com

Getting started with Native Instruments Guitar Rig 6

With the history of amplifiers spanning nearly 100 years, nowadays there are more ways to send an electrical signal from a guitar pickup rattling through a loudspeaker than you can shake a six-stringed stick at. Tube, solid state, modeling, hybrid; heads, cabinets, parallel or series – it’s enough to make your head melt.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Native Instruments releases Session Guitarist Picked Nylon virtual instrument

Native Instruments has announced its new Session Guitarist series Kontakt-based virtual instrument Picked Nylon, a collaboration with Drumasonic that captures the tone of a handcrafted original nylon-stringed guitar, perfect for classical and Latin styles. PICKED NYLON perfectly complements the other acoustic releases in the SESSION GUITARIST collection. The instrument delivers...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Sounds 2 Inspire releases Levitation Bundle for DS Thorn

Sounds 2 Inspire has announced the release of a collection of presets for the Thorn software synthesizer by DS Audio. Levitation Bundle comprises the Digital Heresy and Invisible Landscapes soundsets for a total of 350 presets. Hundreds of lush pads, evolving pads, layered pads, dark ambiences, poly leads, keys bells...
MusicMusicRadar.com

How to build a home music studio: the control room

It’s never been easier to whip up great-sounding tracks, particularly if you’re into electronic or heavily sample-based music. Every DAW on the market today ships with an extensive collection of ready-made loops, hits, pads and riffs, not to mention all those bundled synths and samplers. And then, when you’re happy with your mix, there are plenty of truly incredible plugin effects available that can give you a loud, shiny master, sometimes using just one knob.
Computersrekkerd.org

Chord Prism MIDI plugin by Mozaic Beats on sale at 33% OFF

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on the Chord Prism plugin by Mosaic Beats, a VSTi & AU MIDI processor that allows you to create your own professional-sounding basslines, melodies and arpeggios over any chord progression. Chord Prism features. Chord Generator: Play one finger chords from any Key or...
GuitarMusicRadar.com

7 easy guitar gear modding hacks

Whether you're needing a quick temporary fix or a permanent solution to your gear woes, there's always a solution and sometimes it's simpler than you might think. From making your own guitar capo to finally accessing a Fender Strat's bridge tone control, here's seven gear hacks to try…. 1. Improvise...
Carsfox5sandiego.com

This ultra-luxurious, rugged camper lets you take remote work to the extreme

Remote work used to be a buzzword. Now it’s a reality for millions of workers around the globe. Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks. If you really want to take it to the extreme, check out this $300,000 luxury EarthCruiser Terranova. It can go just about anywhere and the toughest part might be finding a cell phone signal where you go.
Musicedm.com

CloZee's Hypnotic "Nouvelle Era" EP Will Transport You to a New Sonic Dimension

It's rare to find an artist as consistently cutting-edge as "world bass" producer CloZee. Her ear for textured samples and intricate melodies is second to none, as demonstrated by her transcendent sophomore album, July 2020's Neon Jungle. Pushing the envelope even more is the French musician's latest EP, Nouvelle Era,...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

EST Studios launches Drum & Bass: Dark Rollers sample pack

EST Studios has returned with a new drum and bass sample pack: Drum & Bass: Dark Rollers. This highly focused pack contains everything you need to create the freshest dark and rolling Drum & Bass. Bursting with energy, the collection includes bass, drums, and synth sounds of the highest quality, ready to drop into your tracks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy