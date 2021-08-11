Reason's Mimic Creative Sampler lets you take sampling to another dimension
Reason Studios have today released a new instrument, the Mimic Creative Sampler. The plugin will be included Reason 12 and is available now for Reason+ subscribers. Mimic is a sampling powerhouse, offering four sampler modes that enable users to experiment with different sampling techniques: Pitch Mode, Slice Mode, Multi Slot Mode and Multi Pitch Mode. With automatic transient detection and sample slicing, Mimic will come in handy for chopping up vocals and slicing up breaks. Reportedly built for "immediate ideation", Mimic makes it easier than ever to chop, flip, manipulate and play samples, transforming your sounds into something new.www.musicradar.com
