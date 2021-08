The Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) is up by over 40% in the past 24 hours as speculations mount that Lionel Messi would be joining the football shortly. PSG token is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies currently in the market. The token is currently up by more than 40% in the past 24 hours, outperforming the major coins in the market. Currently, the PSG token is trading at $48 per coin, up from the $34 it was trading yesterday.