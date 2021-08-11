Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ja'Marr Chase Staying Patient While He Adjusts to Life in the NFL: 'Rome Wasn't Built in a Day'

By James Rapien
Posted by 
AllBengals
AllBengals
 7 days ago

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has flashed his potential in training camp, but he's also had his fair share of struggles over the past few weeks.

He's had drops, hasn't gotten open downfield as much as he hoped and the offense has gotten off to a slow start.

Despite some bumps in the road, the 21-year-old isn't panicking.

"I've got to take it slow. I realized this offense is very detailed. I had to take my time," Chase told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. The first couple of days, I wasn't doing so well. Of course. I kept pushing forward. Me sitting out that year, I'm not going to be so fast getting back to my normal self. It's all mental. It's all mental right now."

Chase had arguably his best day of camp on Tuesday. He caught a touchdown from Joe Burrow in 7-on-7 drills by beating veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. He also got plenty of separation in one-on-ones against Darius Phillips.

Burrow and tight end Thaddeus Moss have helped Chase throughout camp. The trio helped lead LSU to a 15-0 record and a National Championship in 2019.

"I talked to them about how I feel right now," Chase said. "It was plays I knew I could make. I had some drops on them. Thad just told me to relax. 'Rome wasn't built in a day.' That's exactly what he told me. 'Keep a level head.' (Burrow) was saying how we both were out for a year and we have to come back completely different, stronger, faster. The main thing is about being on the same time and getting our stuff together."

The timing is getting better and better in practice. Chase flashed early in camp. He's ran past every cornerback on this roster during one drill or another.

And he's willing to put in the work. Chase always does something extra after practice. He may snag balls off the Jugs machine or work on contested catch situations downfield.

That work ethic is going to help him over the next few weeks as he continues to adjust to life in the pros.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Duke Tobin on Jackson Carman: "He's Gotta Get Himself in Peak Shape"

Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: "Everybody Should Be Excited"

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
303
Followers
719
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Tobin
Person
Ja'marr Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marr#American Football#Ja Marr Chase Staying#Bengals Com#Lsu#Bengals Offense#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLallfans.co

Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle Shines While Ja’Marr Chase Falls Behind

It’s early. Preseason games – outside of the Hall of Fame Game – have not even begun to kickoff. However, if you place any stock in training camp reports, Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, hasn’t impressed in the same way that Miami’s electric first round wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, has.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gardner Minshew’s Comment On Trevor Lawrence Is Going Viral

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At some point, Lawrence will take over starting quarterback duties in Jacksonville. Gardner Minshew is hoping to push that back as far as possible, though. The Jaguars quarterback had a brutally honest comment...
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
NFLBleacher Report

Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu on Jamal Adams' $70M Contract: 'The Disrespect is Noted'

Tyrann Mathieu saw all the zeroes in Jamal Adams' new contract and may have realized something's not adding up in his negotiations with the Chiefs. Mathieu tweeted the "disrespect is noted" in response to a tweet mentioning the deal in relation to his extension talks:. Adams' new four-year, $70 million...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Kyle Trask

As Tom Brady prepares for his second straight year as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback, he also has another duty: mentoring rookie QB Kyle Trask. And it’s a job Brady seems to be enjoying right now. Speaking to the media this week, Brady praised Trask for what a hard...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Louis Riddick has a shocking Justin Fields take

On “Get Up!” this morning with Mike Greenberg, Louis Riddick was asked to predict whether or not rookie Chicago Bears‘ quarterback Justin Fields will start less than or more than 10 games this upcoming season. Normally, these predictions are meaningless but Louis Riddick is one of few in the national...
NFLzonecoverage.com

It's Time To Trade For Teddy

Ever since the Denver Broncos shellacked the Minnesota Vikings 33-6, doom and gloom have washed over the Vikings community. Such is the way of things when your team comes out flat against an opponent that drafted in the top 10 the previous year — even if they didn’t play every single starter and a handful of backups. The quarterback position looked entirely unsteady and not remotely ready for NFL-level play. Of course, Kirk Cousins didn’t play. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond did. Neither looked capable of surpassing even Sean Mannion‘s level as a backup.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Booger McFarland Has Blunt Message For Justin Fields

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields had a solid first preseason game, going 12 of 14 on his final four drives and scoring two touchdowns. But he raised some eyebrows with comments he made after the game, including Booger McFarland’s. Fields told the media after the 20-13 win over the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton’s Message To Justin Fields

On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton made headlines with a comment about the team’s quarterback battle. Dalton made it clear he wants rookie quarterback Justin Fields to succeed. However, the veteran quarterback also made it abundantly clear that right now is his time – not Justin Fields’. “Do...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Full Details Emerge From Tuesday’s Packers, Giants Trade

In the initial report of the trade, we learned only that the Packers acquired 25-year-old Isaac Yiadom from the Giants. We now have the details as to what the Giants received in return. Green Bay has sent cornerback Josh Jackson to the Big Apple, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Compensation: The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy