Ja'Marr Chase Staying Patient While He Adjusts to Life in the NFL: 'Rome Wasn't Built in a Day'

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has flashed his potential in training camp, but he's also had his fair share of struggles over the past few weeks.

He's had drops, hasn't gotten open downfield as much as he hoped and the offense has gotten off to a slow start.

Despite some bumps in the road, the 21-year-old isn't panicking.

"I've got to take it slow. I realized this offense is very detailed. I had to take my time," Chase told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. The first couple of days, I wasn't doing so well. Of course. I kept pushing forward. Me sitting out that year, I'm not going to be so fast getting back to my normal self. It's all mental. It's all mental right now."

Chase had arguably his best day of camp on Tuesday. He caught a touchdown from Joe Burrow in 7-on-7 drills by beating veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. He also got plenty of separation in one-on-ones against Darius Phillips.

Burrow and tight end Thaddeus Moss have helped Chase throughout camp. The trio helped lead LSU to a 15-0 record and a National Championship in 2019.

"I talked to them about how I feel right now," Chase said. "It was plays I knew I could make. I had some drops on them. Thad just told me to relax. 'Rome wasn't built in a day.' That's exactly what he told me. 'Keep a level head.' (Burrow) was saying how we both were out for a year and we have to come back completely different, stronger, faster. The main thing is about being on the same time and getting our stuff together."

The timing is getting better and better in practice. Chase flashed early in camp. He's ran past every cornerback on this roster during one drill or another.

And he's willing to put in the work. Chase always does something extra after practice. He may snag balls off the Jugs machine or work on contested catch situations downfield.

That work ethic is going to help him over the next few weeks as he continues to adjust to life in the pros.

