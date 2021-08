Buster Posey got two more hits last night and hit a home run, and the Giants won again, this time over the D-backs. He even scored a big run in the eighth inning on Brandon Crawford’s double. After he scored on the double, he said to his new teammate, Kris Bryant, “I’m so fast.” The Giants catcher, one of the great catchers of all time, was joking. But what’s no joke is this: