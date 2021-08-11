Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers Exemplify 'Grit' In 5-4 Victory Over Mariners

By Chris Halicke
Posted by 
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 7 days ago

The 2021 Texas Rangers are one of the most inexperienced teams in all of baseball. They knew going into the season that in order to put tallies in the win column, they were going to have to scratch and claw their way. With the departure of a slugger like Joey Gallo, a workhorse starter like Kyle Gibson and an experienced closer in Ian Kennedy, that mantra was going to be challenged even more.

On Tuesday night, the Rangers outlasted the Seattle Mariners in 10 innings, snapping their six-game skid with a 5-4 victory at T-Mobile Park. Manager Chris Woodward praised the team's "resiliency and grit" throughout the game, which was never more exemplified than in the bottom half of the ninth inning.

Nursing a 3-2 lead, Spencer Patton came into the game looking for his second save of the season. He walked the first two batters of the frame, then gave up a single. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Patton walked in the tying run.

With the jaws of defeat widening around them, Patton hit another gear, striking out J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger for two crucial outs. Woodward then turned to left-hander Brett Martin to face Kyle Seager, who got the notorious Ranger killer to fly out, ending the threat.

"I told the group after the game that was probably the grittiest [performance]," Woodward said of Patton. “He didn't give up. He didn't quit and honestly gave our team a chance to win a game even without his best stuff. And we ended up winning.”

The ninth inning was not the only time the Rangers showed grit. Trailing 2-1 in the fifth inning, DJ Peters lined one into the right field corner. Jonah Heim, who is not known for his legs, ran hard from first base. Third base coach Tony Beasley aggressively waved Heim to the plate, only for the throw to beat him. However, Seattle catcher Tom Murphy failed to hold onto the ball while applying the tag, allowing the tying run to score.

Some might say the Rangers got lucky, but Chris Woodward understands the position Beasley was in on that play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xaBtQ_0bOWJPAS00

“I was a third-base coach," Woodward said. "I'm never gonna fault him for being aggressive. Right there on DJ’s double, it ended up working out. Maybe if the guy hangs on to the ball, he's probably out. But I'm never gonna fault him for being aggressive. I've told him I want him to be aggressive."

The Rangers and Mariners remained deadlocked at 2-2 for the next three innings. And just like he has so many times this season, Adolis García came through in the clutch once again. He led off the top of the ninth with a 402-foot solo homer to left-center field, giving the Rangers a 3-2 lead.

After escaping the ninth inning, the Rangers looked like they were going to squander their opportunity to score. DJ Peters and Curtis Terry both popped out to lead off the frame, stranding their extra innings "ghost runner" at second base. However, Isiah Kiner-Falefa came through with an RBI single hit through the hole on the right side of the infield, driving in Jason Martin to take a 4-3 lead. Kiner-Falefa advanced to second base on the throw home, which proved to be crucial.

Yonny Hernandez followed with a single of his own, driving in Kiner-Falefa to give the Rangers a precious two-run lead. Brett Martin remained in the game for the bottom half of the 10th inning. While he immediately gave up an RBI single to Ty France, Martin got Abraham Toro to ground into a huge double play to quell the Mariners rally. Two batters later, Martin slammed the door by getting Jarred Kelenic to ground out to second base.

“I was just happy that, as a team, we stood together,” Kiner-Falefa said. “A lot hasn't been going our way, especially on the road. So it was nice to get that first win. Things have been tough, so anytime you get a win, especially on the road, it's a good feeling. I'm just happy that we stood together and we got the job done.”

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

  • Will Sam Huff's Power Surge Dictate His Timeline Back To Rangers?

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Comments / 0

InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
136
Followers
522
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Spencer Patton
Person
Curtis Terry
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Brett Martin
Person
Ty France
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#T Mobile Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
MLBLong Beach Press-Telegram

Dylan Bundy leads Angels to another victory over last-place Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — We know the Angels can beat up on worse teams. If they are going to get back into the playoff race, now is the time for them to prove they can do more. Led by a resurgent Dylan Bundy pitching into the seventh inning, the Angels beat the Texas Rangers, 5-0, on Thursday afternoon, taking three of four from the last-place team in the division.
MLBdarnews.com

Yankees beat Mariners 5-4 for 5th straight victory

NEW YORK (AP) -- DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 5, Mariners 4: Four-run sixth spurs comeback win

The Yankees beat the Mariners this afternoon in the Bronx, 5-4, for their fifth win in a row. After a rough start, Andrew Heaney settled down to give the Yankees six solid innings, and the Yanks scratched together four runs in what was an unusual inning in the sixth, keying the comeback victory.
MLBLeader-Telegram

Yankees come from behind again to beat Mariners, 5-4

NEW YORK — Maybe now you can call them the Comeback Kids. The Yankees rallied for four runs in the sixth inning with power, opportunity and even some guile Saturday to beat the Mariners, 5-4, at Yankee Stadium. Two weeks ago, this was the type of game the Yankees would...
MLBpix11.com

Yanks smart on bases, take advantage of error to top Mariners 5-4

THE BRONX — DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by...
Sportssemoball.com

Rangers rally twice over Mariners, snap 14-game road skid

SEATTLE (AP) -- Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez each hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Texas Rangers snapped a 14-game road losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. The Rangers rallied twice to end their six-game skid overall, taking a...
MLBFrankfort Times

Torrens' 9th-inning single sends Mariners over Rangers 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Torrens hit a ninth-inning single to score the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday night. It was the Mariners’ major league-leading 38th one-run game, 24 of them wins.
MLBchatsports.com

40-73 - Rangers finally break road streak with 5-4 victory in extras

The Texas Rangers scored five runs and the Seattle Mariners managed only four runs in 10 innings. In an otherwise uneventful 2-2 baseball contest, an Adolis Garcia go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth appeared as though it would be the road losing streak-ender for Texas. However, the M’s scored a run to tie it in the next half inning but left the bases loaded.
MLBPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

40-73 - Rangers finally break road streak with 5-4 victory in extras

The Texas Rangers scored five runs and the Seattle Mariners managed only four runs in 10 innings. In an otherwise uneventful 2-2 baseball contest, an Adolis Garcia go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth appeared as though it would be the road losing streak-ender for Texas. However, the M’s scored a run to tie it in the next half inning but left the bases loaded.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners, Rangers use each other as pace cars in World’s Most Quotidian Race, Mariners lose 4-5 in extras

Chaos ball giveth and chaos ball taketh, and tonight it was pure taketh. Really, though, this wasn’t even chaos ball so much as it was a bland, boring baseball game that happened to go to extras, played between two teams that seemed intent on matching each other’s—what’s the opposite of a frenetic pace? Robotic, maybe? Just one where each team seems to be going through the motions en route to one of the least exciting extra-innings games I can remember. Maybe, much like Jonah Heim Against the Mariners is the new Kyle Seager Against the Rangers, Tuesday Nights Against the Rangers are the new Tuesday Nights Against the A’s.
MLBncwlife.com

Mariners blow chances falling to Texas in 10-innings 5-4

The Mariners had plenty of chances to put Texas away last night, but dropped the first game of the three-game series at T-Mobile Park in 10-innings 5-to-4…. Seattle trailed 1-nothing in the bottom of the 4th when Mitch Haniger tied it and Kyle Seager put the Mariners on top…. Texas...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/4/21: Noelvi Marte, Ty France, and Carter Kieboom

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! The M’s are crushing it and the links continue along in sync. So, Noelvi Marte had a crazy night yesterday. It was Kyle Seager appreciation hour at MLB Network. Congratulations Mitch!. I’m sorry, what?!. Around the league... Marc Normandin at Baseball Prospectus makes the case...
MLBchatsports.com

42-76 - Peters powers Rangers to 7-4 series-clinching victory over A’s

The Texas Rangers piled on seven runs while the Oakland Athletics scored four runs. After adjusting to life after MLB’s crackdown on sticky stuff, Kolby Allard has put together a string of solid starts which culminated in his longest outing of the season. Today Allard tossed 6 1⁄3 innings of three-run ball on seven hits, zero walks and a couple of strikeouts.
MLBDerrick

Tyler Anderson, bullpen pitch Mariners to 3-1 victory over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — There would be no walk-off celebrations for Jonah Heim this time. After hitting walk-off homers in back-to-back games when the Mariners last visited the comfortably climate-controlled monstrosity that is Globe Life Field, Heim stepped to the plate as the tying run with two outs and a runner on first base in the bottom of the ninth.
MLBESPN

Seager's HR, Gonzales' pitching lead Seattle past Texas, 3-1

ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer on the game’s third at-bat, Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night. Gonzales (5-5) followed up a two-hitter against Texas on Aug. 12 by holding the Rangers to...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/17/21: Joey Votto, Cole Hamels, and Jake Arrieta

Seattle Mariners, Cole Hamels, Joey Votto, Jake Arrieta, Paul Sewald, Jarred Kelenic, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds, Tacoma Rainiers, Major League Baseball Player of the Week Award. The Mariners are back in action as they face the Texas Rangers tonight at 5:05 pm. Catch up on the happenings of the baseball...

Comments / 0

Community Policy