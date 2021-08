If you’re going to build a team in the NFL, you’d better do it fast. General managers typically have more job stability than head coaches, but not by much, and that balance of power is shifting as coaches become more involved in personnel decisions. Over half of the league’s teams have changed GMs in the past five offseasons. Some came with peaceful transitions, like Eric DeCosta’s replacement of Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore; some have come with a bit more volatility. Looking at you, Houston.