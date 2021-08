Some South San Francisco restaurant owners said the ability to have outdoor dining during the pandemic helped, while others said it didn’t or wasn’t able to be used. Eleven restaurants participated in the outdoor pilot program the South San Francisco City Council approved in July 2020, and another 10 to 12 restaurants took advantage of their own private property to have patrons eat outside. South San Francisco restaurants that want to continue some form of outdoor dining will have to get a $500 permit to retain their parklet or sidewalk extension once the pilot program ends Dec. 31, the City Council decided.