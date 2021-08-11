Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan Firefighters Rally to Help Cancer Survivor With Roof Damage [VIDEO]

By George McIntyre
 8 days ago
A Michigan woman and her family are grateful for the help of local firefighters who have rolled up their sleeves after storms severely damaged her roof. Nancy is a 10-year cancer survivor. The Hamtramck home where she has lived for more than 50 years sustained severe damage last month when storms devasted parts of the Detroit area. Her daughter Teresa Rush says they've contacted several roofing companies to repair the damage but nothing has worked out so far.

