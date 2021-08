GREEN BAY — Give the Green Bay Packers coaching staff this: When they see something they don’t like, they don’t just talk about it. They do something about it. One day after offensive line coach Adam Stenavich questioned the intensity of his starting guards during the team’s 26-7 preseason-opening loss to the Houston Texans, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett described the performance from a fundamental and technique standpoint as “very bad,” the Packers lined up two new guards for the first snap of 11-on-11 work during Monday’s practice: Ben Braden at left guard and rookie fourth-round pick Royce Newman at right guard.